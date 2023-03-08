Primecap Management Co. CA Has $201.65 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.52% of Universal Display worth $201,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 48.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.