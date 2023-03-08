Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 358,353 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $88,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,552.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.35.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,089 shares of company stock valued at $29,501,762 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

