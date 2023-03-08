Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.85% of Carnival Co. & worth $66,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

