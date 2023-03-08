Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,058,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,595 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $166,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

