Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 40,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,313,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.22% of Citigroup worth $179,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

