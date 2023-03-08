Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,980 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.18% of MaxLinear worth $107,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after buying an additional 333,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 331,699 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

Shares of MXL stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.