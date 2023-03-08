Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) CMO Purchases $14,357.20 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CMO Ann-Stanton C. Gore bought 1,255 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $14,357.20. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 354,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Primis Financial by 61.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,471,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Primis Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,414,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Stories

