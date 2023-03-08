Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 25,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.