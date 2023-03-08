Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 25,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
