Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 80 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Diageo by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.25) to GBX 5,100 ($61.33) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.00) to GBX 2,750 ($33.07) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $170.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average of $176.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

