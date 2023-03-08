Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,465 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

