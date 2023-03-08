Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

