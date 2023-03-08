Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 3.5% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

Prologis stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.77. 501,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

