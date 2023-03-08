ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,767. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 347,185 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

