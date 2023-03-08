ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,767. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
