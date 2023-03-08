PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRO opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.11. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.12.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

