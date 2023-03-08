Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGAOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.30) to €11.00 ($11.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.57) to €12.50 ($13.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proximus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.