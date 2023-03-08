Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $221.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

