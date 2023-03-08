Putnam Investments LLC Buys 25,575 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.89% of ICF International worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Down 2.7 %

ICFI stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

