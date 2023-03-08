Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $244.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.48. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

