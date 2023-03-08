Putnam Investments LLC Grows Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in InMode by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in InMode by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of INMD opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About InMode

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.