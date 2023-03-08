Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after acquiring an additional 597,187 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,212,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 229,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IEMG opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

