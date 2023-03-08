Putnam Investments LLC Invests $11.46 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.