Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $12.38 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 303,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 621.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,639 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 996,561 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

