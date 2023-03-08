Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 149,128 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,128 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.02% of Everi worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after buying an additional 681,708 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everi by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 367,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Everi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

