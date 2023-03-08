Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 21,989 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $26,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VRRM stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

