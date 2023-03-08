Putnam Investments LLC Sells 174 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

