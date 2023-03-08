Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issued By William Blair

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.