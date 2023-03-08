Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issued By William Blair

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

