Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

AUPH stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,431,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

