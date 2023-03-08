Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Everi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after acquiring an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Everi by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

