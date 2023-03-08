Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.92.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$135.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.99. The firm has a market cap of C$188.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$144.15.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

