QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 21,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 9,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

