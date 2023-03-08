Qtum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.27 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00013124 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $305.21 million and $43.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.07041578 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00072880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00028972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00052924 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,564,592 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

