Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Tops $43.36 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00012966 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $299.32 million and $43.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.51 or 0.07054790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00072463 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,565,159 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.