Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of ADM opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

