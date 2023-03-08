Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of XEL opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

