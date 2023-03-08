Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 85,874 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.