Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

NYSE BJ opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

