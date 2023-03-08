Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $3.16 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,813 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after buying an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,198 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

