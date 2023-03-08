Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 12.0% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after buying an additional 201,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,299 shares of company stock worth $2,218,612. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDAY opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

