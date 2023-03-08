Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,710,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.