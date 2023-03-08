Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

SAH opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.84. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

