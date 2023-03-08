Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

