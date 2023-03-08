Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 13,760 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,166 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Peabody Energy worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,571,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,027,380 shares of company stock worth $88,380,403. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

