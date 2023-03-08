Quaker Chemical Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $191.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -215.63 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -195.51%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

