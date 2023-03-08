Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,081 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 130.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

