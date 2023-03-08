Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $470,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $120.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

