Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 3,853 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 559.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 662,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

