Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 12,331 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 271,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nCino by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.
nCino Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.
nCino Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
