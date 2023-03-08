Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Livent Stock Down 2.3 %

LTHM stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

