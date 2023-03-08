Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

