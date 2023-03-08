QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.13 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $54.13 million and $2.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

